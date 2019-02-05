Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Get Surgery On His Knee

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be getting knee surgery in the offseason.

The NFL star struggled with injuries throughout the past season, but his latest comments might give fans of the Packers some hope.

Rodgers told the NFL Network the following Saturday, according to a Tuesday report from the network:

I feel great. My body feels really good. Instead of getting surgery postseason, decided to kind of go through a different routine with my knee than I’ve done in the past, and I’m feeling really, really good. Got a concussion the last game, that’s cleared up. I’m feeling really good. I’m getting back into my workout routine, but the first month of the offseason is a lot about yoga and traveling.

Well, this will certainly make Green Bay fans happy. When Rodgers isn’t playing, they’re an awful team. I’d even go as far to say that they might be the worst team in the entire NFL when he’s not on the field.

He makes that big of an impact. As somebody who hates Rodgers, even I can admit the man is on a different level when it comes to throwing a football. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

There’s a reason he’s one of the best quarterbacks to play the game in the past 25 years, and it’s not because of an accident.

It should be interesting to see how healthy he can stay throughout the 2019 season. The fate the Packers pretty much lives and dies with his right arm.

If Rodgers is healthy, then you can expect Green Bay to light it up. If not, well then, we all know what will happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jan 4, 2019 at 5:32pm PST

Obviously, I would never cheer for anybody to ever get hurt. That would obviously be terrible, but as a Lions fan, I wouldn’t exactly shed any tears if Rodgers struggled next year. I just leave it at that.

As for Packers fans, this is the best news they’ve had in a very long time.

