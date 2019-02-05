Adam Sandler’s Basketball Shooting Form Is Horrible

Adam Sandler’s basketball shooting form leaves a lot to be desired.

Bleacher Report posted a video on Twitter late Monday night of the famous movie star playing some ball, and his shooting form is not great. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

To be fair, he made the shot, but it was far from pretty.

Look, I’m not going to judge too harshly here. He gets paid to make us laugh. He doesn’t get paid to get buckets.

So, we really shouldn’t expect him to be a mini version of LeBron James. That’d be ridiculous. (RELATED: LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Wearing A Kaepernick Shirt. What Is He Thinking?)

However, it’s pretty wild his shooting form is to just heave the thing over his head. I’m not sure I’ve seen something like that before.

It’s unorthodox to say the least.

It’s also not like he doesn’t have the money to afford a trainer if he wanted one. He most certainly does. Of course, he could just be balling out for fun.

Either way, that shooting form is absolutely whack.