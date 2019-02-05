Anthony Davis Will Only Sign A Longterm Deal With The Lakers, Bucks, Clippers And Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is apparently only willing to sign a longterm deal with four teams.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA sensation is willing to sign longterm deals with the Lakers, Bucks, Clippers and Knicks.

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

I love how Davis and his people aren’t even trying to be subtle about what they’re doing. He already got hit with a big fine for his public trade demands, and now his people are making clear what teams he’ll sign with.

That pretty much guarantees the Pelicans can only send him to one of those four. No team is trading for Anthony Davis unless he’s willing to be there for an extended period of time. (RELATED: Anthony Davis Fined $50,000 For Public Trade Demand)

That’s a fact. You’re going to have to give up a fortune to get Davis, and that’s not worth doing unless you get him for the next several years.

I’m kind of surprised to see the Bucks are even on this list. He must want to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, which I don’t blame him for.

Him and the “Greek Freak” would be an insanely dangerous duo on the court together. They’d be borderline un-guardable with their size and crazy athleticism.

However, until I hear otherwise, I still think the Lakers are the likely landing spot. It seems like all signs are pointing towards Los Angeles, but now I guess we know Davis is open to a few other options.

You simply have to love the chaos of pro sports.

