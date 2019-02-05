Watch Bernie Sanders Try To Use His Phone To Avoid Questions On Fairfax Allegations

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders tried to use his cell phone Tuesday to avoid a question regarding the sexual assault allegations that have emerged against Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked Sanders as he headed to vote on the floor of the Senate if he believed Fairfax’s accuser. Sanders went along with Democratic senators who either dodged the question or acted like they had not heard the story, despite the fact it has been major national news for multiple days.

Sanders refused to respond and had a staffer with him, who said he was too busy to answer questions, despite being on an escalator with no one else.

WATCH:

Sen. Bernie Sanders will not say if he believes VA Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax’s accuser… pic.twitter.com/zU69QSzXGD — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

Sanders was seen again on the way back to his Senate office building and pretended to answer a phone call when he saw reporters.

WATCH:

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser… WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

Sanders’ response comes after a majority of Democrats on Capitol Hill would not discuss state legislature bills allowing late-term abortions Thursday. Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday defended the “Repeal Act,” a proposed bill that would remove restrictions on abortion in Virginia.

“If a mother is in labor … the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” Northam said. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.” (RELATED: Democratic Senators Refuse To Acknowledge Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Fairfax Sexual Assault Accuser)

Democrats responded to the Fairfax news as they did the Northam news: denying ever hearing about the allegations.

“I haven’t even looked at the details about that. I really haven’t. I just know the high level. I haven’t really looked at the details about any of that. It’s a tough situation but I just don’t look at the details. It’s just not something that I’ve focused on,” Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones told TheDCNF.

“Well I think we’ve got to get more information at this point. I don’t have anything other than just the very initial information. Certainly it needs to be taken seriously. But. We’ll have to. Get more information,” Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow told TheDCNF.

“I don’t know who Justin Fairfax is,” California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein told TheDCNF. She said, “I don’t want to get into that,” when reminded who he is.

“You know I sort of left most of this to Tim and Mark who have been following that,” Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told TheDCNF, speaking about the two Democratic Virginia senators.

The comments received massive pushback from Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country.

