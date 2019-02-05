Watch Buzz Aldrin Stand And Salute Trump In The Middle Of A Huge Standing Ovation

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin snapped to attention and rendered a salute when President Donald Trump recognized him at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Trump began his speech—delayed a week by the recent government shutdown—by recognizing several World War II veterans seated behind Aldrin. He then turned his attention to the famed astronaut.

“In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave, young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flags on the face of the moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag — Buzz Aldrin.”

Aldrin stood, facing the president, and snapped to attention. He rendered a salute as those seated around him stood to applaud.

“Thank you, Buzz,” the president concluded. “This year American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets.” (RELATED: Buzz Aldrin Takes Subtle Dig At New Moon Landing Movie That Won’t Feature Iconic American Flag)

Aldrin has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, and famously spoke out when the recent film about Apollo 11’s mission, “The First Man,” reportedly left out the planting of the American flag on the moon.

