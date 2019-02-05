Enjoy The Best Deals On Premium Brand Power Tools And Accessories
If you are currently planning a new weekend project or you just like being handy around the house, now may be the perfect time to stock up on new power tools. DeWalt, an American made premier brand dealing in high end power tools since 1920, is having a sale on most of their signature power tools and accessories like power saws, drills, wrenches, drill bits, saw blades, and more. While you can see all of the DeWalt tools currently on sale by clicking here, we have decided to save you some time and break down the best deals we could find below.
DEWALT DCS570B 7-1/4″ (184mm) 20V Cordless Circular Saw with Brake on sale for $129
- If you are looking for a compact saw, this brushless 20v model that normally retails for $180 is currently on sale for $130, saving you $50 that you can put towards picking up a new blade. This compact saw is covered by a three-year warranty and includes a bright led light if you need to do some work in a dimly light area, making this a great deal if you like your tools to be reliable and versatile.
DEWALT DCS367B 20V Max XR Brushless Compact Reciprocating Saw on sale for $129
- Save over $50 on this mid-range cordless impact wrench. On retail normally for $220, you can grab this wrench that promises 330 ft-lbs max of fastening torque, for only around $160.
- In need of a new drill gun? If you are looking for a complete kit, this 12-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Drill Driver Kit is on sale for about $90, $60 off its normal retail price of $150. If you are in need of a drill that packs more of a punch, check out this 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion 1/4-Inch 1.5 Ah Impact Driver Kit on sale now for $179.
DEWALT DCD710S2 12-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Drill Driver Kit on sale for $89
- While there are plenty of sales on drill bits, this 21 piece set is on sale and features a set of titanium bits. You can also pick up a 3 piece countersink assortment here and save $20.
While these are only some of the great deals going on for DeWalt power tools, be sure to check out all of deals listed before they expire.
DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set, 21-Piece on sale for $29
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook
The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.