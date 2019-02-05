REPORT: HBO Required The Bud Knight To Die During Bud Light’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Commercial

HBO apparently had a pretty incredible demand for Bud Light when it came to teaming up for a Super Bowl commercial.

The popular beer company did a "Game of Thrones" ad for the big game, and it was outstanding. It played on the infamous Mountain head-crushing scene in season four. You can watch it below.

Well, it turns out that the two sides initially had a bit of a disagreement over Bud Knight getting his skull crushed. The Wall Street Journal reported the following about the outstanding Super Bowl commercial:

When HBO made its approach in August, Bud Light executives and its ad firm Wieden + Kennedy learned this wasn’t going to be an ordinary ad: The script called for the Bud Knight to get his head crushed while fighting the Mountain, a fearsome warrior, in a joust — a nod to the way the Mountain killed Oberyn Martell in season 4. Bud initially agreed. But uneasy with the violence, the company wobbled as filming began — even suggesting alternative ideas such as having the Knight get beaten up, but live. HBO’s Marketing Chief Chris Spadaccini said he made it clear: “The Bud Knight had to die.”

I love this commitment to the cause from HBO. If you’re going to go down that path, then you damn well better be ready to smash some skulls.

HBO wasn’t playing around, and I respect that. You can watch the original scene from the HBO hit show below.

It’s kind of laugh-out-loud funny that Bud Light wanted to just put together a comical “Game of Thrones” commercial, and HBO demanded that somebody’s head had to be crushed.

Nothing says family-friendly program like recreating one of the most violent scenes in the incredible show.

Make sure to tune in April 14 on HBO to see the eighth and final season. It should be absolutely outstanding.

