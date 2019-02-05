Georgia Democratic Party Responds To Onion Article Making Fun Of Stacey Abrams

The official Twitter account for the Georgia Democratic Party took the time to respond to a satirical website’s mockery of failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The Onion, a well-known satirical website, published an article on Tuesday titled “Guilt-Ridden Stacey Abrams Wondering When She Should Tell Democrats That She Lost Her Election.” The article pokes fun of the fact that Abrams, who lost her bid to become Georgia’s next governor, is still considered a rising star among the Democratic Party.

National Democratic leaders, in fact, have chosen Abrams to give the official response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Expressing a mixture of shame and confusion over her recent selection by Democrats to deliver their party’s official State of the Union response, Stacey Abrams wondered Tuesday exactly when she should confess to party leaders that she had lost her election,” read a portion of the satirical Onion article.

However, not everyone found the article funny.

Hey @TheOnion – think you actually mean “Had Her Election Stolen.” — Georgia Democrat (@GeorgiaDemocrat) February 5, 2019

“Hey [The Onion] – think you actually mean “Had Her Election Stolen.”

The tweet was in reference to long-held complaints made by Abrams and Georgia Democrats following the November elections. Abrams, without evidence, has continued to claim that then-GOP Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp used his position to maliciously suppress black and Democratic voters to tilt the election in his favor. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Used To Write Steamy Romance Novels — Here Are The Raunchiest Excerpts)

Abrams has since gone to form Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group, and is behind a lawsuit calling for Georgia to change its election laws.

Despite losing her election, Abrams, a former romance novelist who has accumulated hundreds of thousands in personal debt, has received heavy pressure from national Democrats to run against Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is up for re-election in 2020. The Democrat has given herself until March to make a decision on a possible senatorial run.

