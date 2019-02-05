‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Iain Glen Discusses The Eighth And Final Season

Fans of “Games of Thrones” will be hyped when they hear what star Iain Glen had to say about the final season.

As everybody knows, the whole entertainment industry is waiting for the show to return Apr. 14. It truly can't get here soon enough, and it sounds like it's going to be awesome.

“I was in awe at the writing finesse. That it just realized everything in a very fulfilled way. I thought it was brilliant, yet beautiful,” Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO hit, told IndieWire during a recent interview when discussing the final season.

He also added, “I know I’ll miss it, but I also want to finish when it felt right.”

Everything we’ve heard about the final season has been outstanding. I’m not sure that I’ve heard anything negative yet.

That's a pretty good sign. Obviously, HBO isn't going to let any of us down. This has been a journey several years in the making, and it's been excellent every single step of the way.

Why would we expect anything less? “Game of Thrones” has always be absolutely outstanding, and I think we’re all expecting the finale to be absolute chaos.

Make sure to tune in Apr. 14 on HBO. It should be absolutely epic.

