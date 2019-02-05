Ivanka Wows In Gorgeous Black Skirt Suit At SOTU Address

Ivanka Trump turned heads Tuesday night in a gorgeous black skirt suit when she showed up to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and skirt combo that hit just below her knees as she joined her husband Jared Kushner, other members of the Trump family and special guests invited by the president for the SOTU. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, a black patent leather belt and black high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

Trump was seated near her sister, Tiffany Trump, who also showed off her great fashion sense once again in a long-sleeve white belted top and skirt combo.

A short time later, the first daughter welcomed Melania Trump to the chamber with a standing ovation, along with other members of Congress. It really was a great night.