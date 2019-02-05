Ivanka Wows In Gorgeous Black Skirt Suit At SOTU Address
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump turned heads Tuesday night in a gorgeous black skirt suit when she showed up to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.
White House adviser Ivanka Trump (L) stands with her brother Eric and his wife Lara as well as her brother Donald Jr and sister Tiffany as they await the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner arrive to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a black patent leather belt and black high heels. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (R) and husband Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner arrive to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019.(Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
(From L) Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump was seated near her sister, Tiffany Trump, who also showed off her great fashion sense once again in a long-sleeve white belted top and skirt combo.
Special guest of the President Alice Johnson (L) is seen alongside Trump family members, from (L-R) Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Lara Trump, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
A short time later, the first daughter welcomed Melania Trump to the chamber with a standing ovation, along with other members of Congress. It really was a great night.
US First Lady Melania Trump (R) waves, flanked by Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (L), as she arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)