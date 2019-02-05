Jason Aldean Announces Major Life Changing News

County singer Jason Aldean announced the birth of his daughter on Monday evening.

Aldean, who’s known for his number one hits like “She’s Country,” “Big Green Tractor” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” told his nearly 4 million followers that he and wife Brittany Kerr had just welcomed their first daughter together. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With Message About The Las Vegas Shooting)

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Aldean wrote on Twitter. “Born on [Feb. 4] weighing 7 [pounds] 12 [ounces] and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. pic.twitter.com/DtfXEOeXyJ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 5, 2019

Aldean married Kerr, a former “American Idol” contestant, in 2013. Together they now have a son, age one, and now a daughter.

View this post on Instagram Great night at the @cma awards with the hottest mama EVER! A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Nov 15, 2018 at 10:57am PST

