Report: Kate Beckinsale Seen With Pete Davidson: She ‘Loves The Attention From’ Younger Men

Kate Beckinsale was spotted recently with Pete Davidson again and it is reportedly because she “loves the attention from the younger men” she dates.

“Kate’s [Beckinsale] not looking to get serious with someone. She was really hurt after her marriage with Len [Wiseman] ended. She wants to have fun with guys and date around,” a source close to the 45-year-old actress shared with People magazine Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“She loves the attention from the younger men she dates,” the source added. “It makes her feel good about herself too. She doesn’t care what people think.”

The comments came after the “Underworld” star was spotted Friday night leaving a comedy club in Los Angeles holding hands with the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star.

It was the second time the duo were spotted spending time together. The first came in January after the “SNL” star and “Click” actress were spotted leaving a Golden Globes afterparty. While some reports surfaced claimed the two left the party together, one source shared with the outlet the celebrity pair did not leave together.

A short time later, Beckinsale had a rather witty response, once again, to one online follower who suggested that she shouldn’t be spending time with Davidson.

“No, that’s my mother,” the actress shared. “Easy mistake.”

Davidson made headlines recently following his public split from singer Ariana Grande, who called off their brief engagement.