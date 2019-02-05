Kate Middleton Wows In Bright Green Mini-Dress And Boots Combo In London

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a bright green mini-dress for an event at Alperton Community School in London, U.K.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Alperton Community School, in London, Britain, February 5, 2019. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School in London, Britain, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve green number that hit above her knees as she waved at the crowds of people gathered to welcome her.  (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on February 5, 2019 in London, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the great look with loose hair, black tights and black lace-up half boots. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge leaves Lavender Primary School in London, Britain, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Middleton’s visit to both Alperton and Lavender Primary School was in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School — which she is visiting in support of @Place2Be’s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek. This year’s theme is ‘Healthy: Inside and Out,’ focusing on the connection between physical and mental health,” per a tweet and clip shared by Kensington Palace.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on February 5, 2019 in London, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on February 5, 2019 in London, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be Children's Mental Health Week 2019 on February 5, 2019 in London, Britain. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

