Kate Middleton Wows In Bright Green Mini-Dress And Boots Combo In London

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a bright green mini-dress for an event at Alperton Community School in London, U.K.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve green number that hit above her knees as she waved at the crowds of people gathered to welcome her. (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, black tights and black lace-up half boots. To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Middleton’s visit to both Alperton and Lavender Primary School was in honor of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School — which she is visiting in support of @Place2Be’s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek. This year’s theme is ‘Healthy: Inside and Out,’ focusing on the connection between physical and mental health,” per a tweet and clip shared by Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Lavender Primary School — which she is visiting in support of @Place2Be’s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek. This year’s theme is ‘Healthy: Inside and Out’, focusing on the connection between physical and mental health: https://t.co/DvSldDMnPX pic.twitter.com/rbQpKiAKem — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 5, 2019

As previously reported, the Duchess looks great this time of year. Check out some of those her most jaw-dropping looks here.