Kim Kardashian Has The Perfect Response To Her Most Recent Online Troll

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to online internet trolls, but her most recent critic got a swift response from the reality star herself.

Kardashian, 38, clapped back at a less than flattering Daily Mail article, which pointed out her struggles with skin care in a recent string of paparazzi photos. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Just Posted Then Deleted This Instagram Photo)

“Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar,” The Daily Mail tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar https://t.co/wrRgWFSDHG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 5, 2019

Which led Kim to reply to the tweet hours later, clarifying that it wasn’t acne she was struggling with but psoriasis.

It’s psoriasis all over my face. https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019

Kim has long been open about her struggle with psoriasis; it runs in her family. Her mother, Kris Jenner, has it, as well her as her sister, Kylie.

View this post on Instagram Good Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 12, 2018 at 6:46am PST

The Daily Mail has not apologized or taken down the tweet.

