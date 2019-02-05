Kim Kardashian Has The Perfect Response To Her Most Recent Online Troll

Jena Greene | Reporter

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to online internet trolls, but her most recent critic got a swift response from the reality star herself.

Kardashian, 38, clapped back at a less than flattering Daily Mail article, which pointed out her struggles with skin care in a recent string of paparazzi photos. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Just Posted Then Deleted This Instagram Photo)

“Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar,” The Daily Mail tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Which led Kim to reply to the tweet hours later, clarifying that it wasn’t acne she was struggling with but psoriasis.

Kim has long been open about her struggle with psoriasis; it runs in her family. Her mother, Kris Jenner, has it, as well her as her sister, Kylie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good Morning

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The Daily Mail has not apologized or taken down the tweet.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : beauty and fashion daily mail kim kardashian west
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller