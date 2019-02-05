Maxine Waters Hopes No One Will Watch The SOTU: ‘Turn The Television Off’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters said Tuesday she has no interest in watching President Donald Trump deliver the State of the Union and she hopes the American people don’t tune in to the event to watch.

“I don’t even know why he wants to give the State of the Union,” Waters told Essence magazine. “The State of the Union under him has not been good and he has been divisive, and I think he’s putting us all in harm’s way, and so he’s not worthy of being listened to.”

“I don’t know why anybody would want to pay attention to anything that he has to say. He lies over and over again, like I said, 6,000 lies have been documented since he’s been there,” Waters continued. “I just can’t imagine what he’s going to try and say, but since he is a great liar, he’ll say anything because he’s capable of saying anything without facts, without research.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally invited Trump to deliver the State of the Union address Feb. 5, which Trump accepted. The State of the Union was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, however, it was delayed after Pelosi refused to host it during the partial government shutdown. (RELATED: Failed Georgia Candidate Stacey Abrams Will Give SOTU Response)

“I’m not looking forward to his State of the Union,” Waters said. “I hope that people will turn the television off.”

