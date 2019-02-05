Miami Dolphins Haven’t Made Any Decision Yet On Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill’s future with the Miami Dolphins might be a lot more undetermined than initially thought.

There have been multiple reports that the quarterback wouldn’t be with the team for the upcoming 2019, and would either be cut or traded. However, his fate might not be officially decided just yet. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Expected To Get Rid Of Starting Quarterback Ryan Tannehill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

The Miami Herald reported the following on general manager Chris Grier’s outlook on the quarterback position:

While Grier said no decision has been made on the future of quarterback Ryan Tannehill because the new staff hasn’t evaluated him, multiple sources have said for weeks that Tannehill very likely will not return next season. For whatever reason, Tannehill’s photograph has been removed from the team’s media work room.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you haven’t learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL, then you’re simply not paying attention.

Things change all the time. One moment you’re reportedly getting shipped out of town, and the next moment the general manager isn’t committing to anything. (RELATED: Patriots B eat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

Welcome to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

As I’ve already noted, I think it would be really dumb to dump Tannehill unless you know for sure there is a better option out there at this very moment.

As far as I can see, there isn’t a better option anywhere. The Dolphins might be in the market for a new quarterback, but there simply isn’t anybody that could step in immediately that would perform better. I’m just not seeing it.

Tannehill shouldn’t be too worried. He’ll get scooped up in a heartbeat if he gets cut loose. There’s no doubt about that at all.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter