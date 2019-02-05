Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Trump’s SOTU Address

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address during an appearance on MSNBC after the speech Tuesday night.

“Let me ask you first for your response to what you heard tonight from the president. Obviously this is the first State of the Union you’ve ever attended as a member of Congress. What was your experience tonight and what did you think of what you heard?” Maddow asked. (RELATED: Republicans Break Out Into ‘USA!’ Chant As Trump Says The U.S. Is ‘Strong’ During SOTU)

“I think that the president was unprepared. I don’t think that he did his homework. You know, we’ve seen States of the Union addresses delivered by many presidents, Democrat and Republican. They almost always have substantive policies that are offered,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

She continued, “I agree with Senator Klobuchar there that there was no plan. There was no plan to address our opioid crisis, there was no plan to address the cost of healthcare, there was no plan to increase wages. I had to ask myself, is this a campaign stop or is this a State of the Union?”

The New York congresswoman chose to sit during many moments of Trump’s speech, while others—even Democrats—rose and clapped. Her guest was Ana Marie Archila, the activist who notably cornered and shouted down former Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator during the Brett Kavanaugh debacle.

