Here Are The Highlights From The Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Parade
The Patriots brought their Lombardi Trophy home Tuesday to Boston, and the scene was so out of control that you’d think this was their first win.
Everybody seemed to be in even higher spirits than normal, likely because the entire Northeast is thawing out, which makes parade conditions ideal. Who said this year’s Super Bowl was boring? (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politcally Charged Frenzy)
Here are some of the highlights Tuesday morning from the Parade:
Boston was PACKED early on:
PARADE DAY! Boston is packed pic.twitter.com/R8UuLCuZTv
Even the buses were excited:
#MBTA Buses are standing by to provide operational support in preparation for today’s @Patriots parade. pic.twitter.com/N0LXxKUkFf
Bill Belichick …….. smiled:
The @Patriots‘ Championship Parade is LIVE right now on @nflnetwork! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/krf3jXPRjm
Gronk was in peak Gronk form:
Gronk is ready for the Patriots’ parade with a full bottle
(via @7News) pic.twitter.com/NNLaI0P2eP
.@RobGronkowski in full Patriots parade mode
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WVOZwl7L13
The Bud Light king was there?
Dilly, Dilly!
The Bud Light King is at the #PatriotsParade: pic.twitter.com/ljokQS0x62
The MVP made a lengthy appearance:
There’s the #SBLIII MVP @Edelman11
: @Patriots Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/7Q99az9zjI
So did the GOAT:
Tom Brady waves to the crowd
: Patriots Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/whKAKVuChU
Also showing emotion … Robert Kraft:
LETS GOOOO
: Catch Bob Kraft at the @Patriots Parade on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/fqng9LmMOv
Aaaaand Gronk lost his shirt, so he replaced it with a construction vest:
.@RobGronkowski changed outfits mid-Parade
: @Patriots Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/4oIMKxUS1l
That’s probably where his vest came from:
These construction workers have an AWESOME view of the #Patriots #DuckBoat parade on Boylston Street! #SuperBowlChamps #WCVB pic.twitter.com/2tarkbq5q8
They shouted out their detractors:
Congrats to the New England Patriots on another hard-fought win.