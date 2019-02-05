Here Are The Highlights From The Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Parade

Your first name

The Patriots brought their Lombardi Trophy home Tuesday to Boston, and the scene was so out of control that you’d think this was their first win.

Everybody seemed to be in even higher spirits than normal, likely because the entire Northeast is thawing out, which makes parade conditions ideal. Who said this year’s Super Bowl was boring? (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politcally Charged Frenzy)

Here are some of the highlights Tuesday morning from the Parade:

Boston was PACKED early on:

PARADE DAY! Boston is packed pic.twitter.com/R8UuLCuZTv — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) February 5, 2019

Even the buses were excited:

#MBTA Buses are standing by to provide operational support in preparation for today’s @Patriots parade. pic.twitter.com/N0LXxKUkFf — MBTA (@MBTA) February 5, 2019

Bill Belichick …….. smiled:

Gronk was in peak Gronk form:

Gronk is ready for the Patriots’ parade with a full bottle (via @7News) pic.twitter.com/NNLaI0P2eP — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2019

The Bud Light king was there?

Dilly, Dilly! The Bud Light King is at the #PatriotsParade: pic.twitter.com/ljokQS0x62 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2019

The MVP made a lengthy appearance:

So did the GOAT:

Tom Brady waves to the crowd : Patriots Parade on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/whKAKVuChU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2019

Also showing emotion … Robert Kraft:

LETS GOOOO : Catch Bob Kraft at the @Patriots Parade on NFL Network! pic.twitter.com/fqng9LmMOv — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2019

Aaaaand Gronk lost his shirt, so he replaced it with a construction vest:

That’s probably where his vest came from:

They shouted out their detractors:

Congrats to the New England Patriots on another hard-fought win.

