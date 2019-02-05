Here Are The Highlights From The Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Parade

Jena Greene | Reporter

The Patriots brought their Lombardi Trophy home Tuesday to Boston, and the scene was so out of control that you’d think this was their first win.

Everybody seemed to be in even higher spirits than normal, likely because the entire Northeast is thawing out, which makes parade conditions ideal. Who said this year’s Super Bowl was boring? (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politcally Charged Frenzy)

Here are some of the highlights Tuesday morning from the Parade:

Boston was PACKED early on:

Even the buses were excited:

Bill Belichick …….. smiled:

Gronk was in peak Gronk form:

The Bud Light king was there?

The MVP made a lengthy appearance:

So did the GOAT:

Also showing emotion … Robert Kraft:

Aaaaand Gronk lost his shirt, so he replaced it with a construction vest:

That’s probably where his vest came from:

They shouted out their detractors:

Congrats to the New England Patriots on another hard-fought win.

