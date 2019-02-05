REPORT: Antonio Brown Involved In Domestic Dispute Back In January

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown was allegedly involved in some kind of domestic dispute back in January.

TMZ reported the following Tuesday about the Steelers star:

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Antonio Brown was involved in a domestic dispute in January — but he was NOT arrested … TMZ Sports has confirmed with police. Our sources tell us a woman contacted the Hollywood Police Dept. in Florida in mid-January and made a report alleging misconduct by Brown. The details surrounding her allegations are unclear — but we know cops investigated. A rep for the Hollywood Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports, “Mr. Brown was involved in a domestic dispute. No arrests were made.”

Well, this isn’t a whole lot of information to go off of, but it’s likely the last thing Brown needs out in the media right now.

He’s already publicly beefing with the Steelers, he likely won’t even be on the team next year and now, there’s a report that he wasn’t arrested for some kind of domestic dispute. (RELATED: Steelers Will Listen To Offers For Antonio Brown. Experts Think They Could Get A 2nd Round Pick)

Again, this is not what superstar receiver wants people to be talking about right now.

You know what Brown really needs to do if he wants to have a successful NFL career going forward? He needs to stay out of TMZ headlines, he needs to focus on getting better, and he needs to stop being a distraction.

Believe it or not, it’s really that simple. I know that might sound crazy, but it’s really not.

If he can’t do that, Brown is going to get a quick reality check that the NFL doesn’t last forever. He’s already burning bridges with Pittsburgh.

He really needs to figure it out sooner than later.