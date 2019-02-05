Tom Brady And Julian Edelman Visit Disney World To Celebrate Their Super Bowl Win

Jena Greene | Reporter

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman took a more wholesome approach to celebrating their Super Bowl LIII win.

Brady, 41, and Edelman, 32, visited Disney World on Monday, just hours after bringing their Lombardi Trophy home again. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politcally Charged Frenzy)

The two were spotted taking an Instagram video together, notably wearing sunglasses, which probably has less to do with staying anonymous and more to do with what they were up to the night before.

WATCH:

In case you were wondering what they were up to the night before, here’s the scene:

It’s reportedly tradition for Super Bowl victors to visit Disney World after winning. And they’re having the times of their lives, by the looks of it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Home game. #Parade1

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yeah, it’s a one bed one bath. Schools are great. Parking can be tough but the location is magical.

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Congrats again to the Patriots for their historic win.

