Tom Brady And Julian Edelman Visit Disney World To Celebrate Their Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman took a more wholesome approach to celebrating their Super Bowl LIII win.

Brady, 41, and Edelman, 32, visited Disney World on Monday, just hours after bringing their Lombardi Trophy home again. (RELATED: Tom Brady’s ‘Reagan’ Play Call Sent Twitter Into A Politcally Charged Frenzy)

The two were spotted taking an Instagram video together, notably wearing sunglasses, which probably has less to do with staying anonymous and more to do with what they were up to the night before.

WATCH:

In case you were wondering what they were up to the night before, here’s the scene:

Current scene in Patriots locker room pic.twitter.com/xmODXZ1tGJ — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) February 4, 2019

It’s reportedly tradition for Super Bowl victors to visit Disney World after winning. And they’re having the times of their lives, by the looks of it:

View this post on Instagram Home game. #Parade1 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:59am PST

Congrats again to the Patriots for their historic win.

