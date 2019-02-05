Trump Likely To Appoint Conservative As Next World Bank Head

President Donald Trump is likely to appoint David Malpass of the Treasury Department Wednesday as the next president of the World Bank, two sources familiar with the decision tell The Daily Caller.

Malpass has served as Treasury’s Under Secretary for International Affairs since September 2017 and came to the administration with conservative credentials.

The Caller was first to report Malpass’s consideration in early January.

The World Bank opening came with the surprise resignation of Jim Yong Kim, who was scheduled to remain at his post until 2022, on Monday. Kim did not provide any reason for his resignation, but his exit provides a new opportunity for the Trump administration change the direction of the World Bank.

Steve Moore, a Heritage Foundation economist with close ties to the White House, extolled Malpass’s virtues to the Caller in January, saying his nomination “would be a dream come true.” (RELATED: World Bank: Record $30 Billion Leaving The US For Mexico”)

He added, “The World Bank is the swamp of international bureaucrats who have all the wrong ideas and it needs to be completely cleaned out. David Malpass would be an ideal guy to do it.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not confirm the appointment Tuesday but told reporters that if Malpass is the choice, he would be “a great choice.”