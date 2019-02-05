Do Walls Work?

President Donald Trump is set to give the State of the Union speech Tuesday night, which is expected to address the divisions in the country.

After the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Trump’s approval rating is only at 40 percent. Many are worried the government will shut down again in just 10 days if a deal is not found between the president and Congress.

The heart of the debate is not over border security, but over wall funding. Trump claims that a barrier is absolutely vital to U.S security, and Democratic leadership argues that it will never approve construction of the wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly said that walls are expensive and do not work, while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi refers to the wall as “an immorality.”

With the constant back-and-forth fighting between the executive and legislative branches of government, it seems unlikely a deal will be struck. To try and find some clarity in all the fighting, “The Daily Caller Explains” took a look into the main arguments and their extent: effectiveness versus morality. (RELATED: Walls Across America: Celebrity Edition)

Tune in to see what we found. The answer may surprise you.