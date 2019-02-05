Women’s March Overseas Chapters Part With National Organization

The group that represents the international chapters of the Women’s March announced their split from the national organization Monday.

Women’s March Global, the international organization that represents the overseas chapters, has planned more than 300 events in 34 countries over the last three years. But they now will partner with Women’s March Sister Network, according to The Daily Beast.

“We’ve waited, really for the past year, and we’ve tried to work to build those bridges and it just hasn’t happened,” Uma Mishra-Newbery, the head of the Women’s March Global told The Daily Beast. “And there are too many critical issues in the wings that we need to act on, where we need really committed partnerships to be able to move those forward.” (RELATED: REPORT: Women’s March Full Of Anti-Semites, Has Ties To Nation Of Islam)

She added that the split has resulted from the accusations of anti-Semitism throughout the national organization’s leadership, as well as the sense that the leaders not offering adequate support.

A Tablet Magazine report claimed in December that two of the Women’s March founders, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory, berated a Jewish woman at the march’s initial meeting and spewed false allegations that Jewish people “bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people,” and “were proven to have been leaders of the American slave trade.”

The report also revealed connections between some of the founders and Nation of Islam leader and known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, who compared Jews to “termites” in a video that he posted on social media last year.

The accusations led many of the marches’ partners to step back, including the Democratic National Committee, Southern Poverty Law Center and multiple D.C.-based progressive Jewish organizations.

