The 2019 Oscars officially won’t have a host of the show.

ABC confirmed the news Tuesday that the show would go forward without a host after Kevin Hart removed himself over old tweets. Some felt the tweets were homophobic, despite the fact Hart is paid to make jokes for a living. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Feb 3, 2019 at 2:07pm PST

It is insanely stupid that Hart isn’t hosting the show, and it’s also pretty dumb it just doesn’t have a host at all now. (RELATED: Oscars Reportedly Won’t Have A Host)

How did this situation get so bad? Hart tweeted some jokes about homosexuality years ago, he’s addressed it many times and he still had to bow out. It’s honestly embarrassing for everybody involved.

Also, how couldn’t they find a new host? It’s the Academy Awards. Honestly, how hard could it possibly be? It’s located in a city full of celebrities. You couldn’t find Jonah Hill? Was Clint Eastwood booked? How about Seth Rogen?

Was literally nobody in all of Hollywood available?

Will I still watch the show? Probably. It could be fun, but unfortunately, I’m sure that it’ll just be a political crying fest.

After all, isn’t that all these award shows are these days?

For those of you still interested in tuning in, you can watch the Oscars Feb. 24 on ABC.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter