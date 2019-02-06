Alabama, Ohio State And Clemson Ranked The Top College Football Teams Over The Past Five Years

SB Nation recently released a ranking of every college football team over the past five years, and it’s pretty interesting.

They averaged out the S&P+ rankings from 2014 through 2018 to get their rankings. The top 10 are below:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Oklahoma Georgia LSU Auburn Florida State Wisconsin Michigan

I love the fact OSU only has one national title, and is ahead of Clemson. The Tigers have two titles in the past three years, and still got put behind the Buckeyes. (RELATED: SEC Schools Got More Than $43 Million Each In Money From Sports In 2018)

That’s kind of laugh-out-loud funny. It makes no sense, but I’m sure Ohio State fans aren’t complaining.

I’m also not even sure how Alabama got ahead of Clemson. Sure, Alabama has two titles in the past five years.

Do you know who else does as well? The Tigers. In fact, they beat Alabama in both of their title games. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Do we all see who got that nice little spot at number nine? Oh, that’d be my beloved Wisconsin Badgers. That’s even more impressive when you consider the fact our past season was an absolute disgrace.

We only won eight games. I couldn’t show my face in public for weeks at a time. Despite all that poor play, we still game in ninth. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

You know it’s a good sign when we can take a punch and still not drop out of the top 10.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the rankings, and with the team you think has had the best five-year run in college football.

