Superstar Actor ‘Embarrassed’ By This Oscars Decision

Bradley Cooper is reportedly “embarrassed” by the Academy’s decision to leave him out of the 2019 Best Director Oscar nominations.

The “A Star Is Born” director, 44, revealed to Oprah during “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” Tuesday that he was blindsided by the Academy’s decision to move forward with other nominees. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Has Some Strong Words For The Academy After After Snubbing Bradley Cooper)

View this post on Instagram #LookWhatIFound #AStarIsBorn A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 8, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

“I was embarrassed,” he said. “I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for. They didn’t even give me the bad news.”

“I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn’t done my job,” he elaborated.

“A Star Is Born” is Cooper’s first film as a director. He also acted in the movie and received three Oscar nods for his work, including Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

