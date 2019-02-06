Carolina Panthers Star Greg Olsen Doesn’t Plan On Retiring

Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen won’t be hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

According to a Tuesday afternoon report from David Newton, the Panthers tight end won’t be retiring, and it was his “plan” to get his foot healthy for next season. (RELATED: Pat riots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Nov 4, 2018 at 7:11pm PST

It should be interesting to see how much longer Olsen can keep playing in the NFL. He’s been a star throughout the years, but he’s struggled with injuries lately.

When Olsen is healthy, however, there’s no question that he’s one of the best tight ends in the game.

Plus, Olsen is one of the most entertaining guys in the entire NFL. He’s been a content machine and laugh factory ever since his days at Miami.

If you ever wanna hear a terrible rap song performed by the Miami football players, just go ahead and Google the 7th Floor Crew. Then, hit the play button the moment nobody else is around. You’ll understand why it’s so terrible once the lyrics start flowing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

It should be fun to see what he does in the upcoming season.

