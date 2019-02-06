Chelsea Handler, Spike Lee Troll Virginia Dems Following Multiple Blackface Revelations

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Chelsea Handler and Spike Lee trolled Virginia Democrats Wednesday following a second blackface revelation, this one involving Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

“Maybe Virginia should start by asking which elected men didn’t wear blackface, and then we pick the governor from that group,” the 43-year-old comedian tweeted to her millions of followers in response to news that Herring admitted to wearing blackface at 19 years old, when he dressed up as a rapper to a college party. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

Chelsea Handler speaks on the panel at the in goop Health Summit on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Goop)

And she wasn’t the only celeb who weighed in on the matter. Earlier in the day, Spike Lee posted a picture on Instagram showing two people dressed in blackface.

 

“What’s Up Wit Deez Politicians In Ole Virginny Wit Da Minstrel Shows? Did Dey Just Peep BAMBOOZLED? Dey Mad,Hella LATE,” the 61-year-old director captioned his post. “Mantan-Rest In Power. Sleep ‘N Eat Iz Still Sleepin’ ‘N Eatin.’ YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da ‘SHOE POLISH’ Truth,Ruth.”

The comments were only the latest from Hollywood after Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam first apologized for a racist photo, only to later deny that he was the person in the photograph after a picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school year book showing one person in blackface the other dressed like a member of the KKK.

Stars like Alyssa Milano and Jamie Lee Curtis then called for him to resign immediately because of it.

