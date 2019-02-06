Chelsea Handler, Spike Lee Troll Virginia Dems Following Multiple Blackface Revelations

Chelsea Handler and Spike Lee trolled Virginia Democrats Wednesday following a second blackface revelation, this one involving Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

“Maybe Virginia should start by asking which elected men didn’t wear blackface, and then we pick the governor from that group,” the 43-year-old comedian tweeted to her millions of followers in response to news that Herring admitted to wearing blackface at 19 years old, when he dressed up as a rapper to a college party. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Says Graham Is ‘Being Blackmailed By Russia’)

Maybe Virginia should start by asking which elected men didn’t wear blackface, and then we pick the governor from that group? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 6, 2019

And she wasn’t the only celeb who weighed in on the matter. Earlier in the day, Spike Lee posted a picture on Instagram showing two people dressed in blackface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:10am PST

“What’s Up Wit Deez Politicians In Ole Virginny Wit Da Minstrel Shows? Did Dey Just Peep BAMBOOZLED? Dey Mad,Hella LATE,” the 61-year-old director captioned his post. “Mantan-Rest In Power. Sleep ‘N Eat Iz Still Sleepin’ ‘N Eatin.’ YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da ‘SHOE POLISH’ Truth,Ruth.”

WHAT is going on in Virginia?! Is something in the water? *sheesh* This is scandal #3! https://t.co/RbNWgxycEe — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 6, 2019

The comments were only the latest from Hollywood after Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam first apologized for a racist photo, only to later deny that he was the person in the photograph after a picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school year book showing one person in blackface the other dressed like a member of the KKK.

Stars like Alyssa Milano and Jamie Lee Curtis then called for him to resign immediately because of it.

Take one: I did it, it was racist & shameful. I am SO sorry. Take two: I’m not in the pic. Take three: I didn’t know the pic was on my page. Take four: The yearbook made a mistake & put that pic on my page, w/o my knowledge. *sigh* Just RESIGN, dude! cc: @GovernorVA https://t.co/yZupyHwphZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 3, 2019

In Virginia’s Dem primary for Governor, Dems were convinced vote 4 the “moderate” Ralph Northam because he could “pick up Republican votes.” Voters were told to reject the progressive candidate Tom Perriello. Now they’ve learned what centerism got them. A hood & some shoe polish — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 3, 2019

Wow! This Michael Jackson documentary on HBO is simply unbelievable! Oh wait. Sorry, I’m watching the Ralph Northam press conference. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) February 3, 2019