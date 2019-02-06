‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Discusses Aly Raisman’s Sexual Assault

Colton Underwood, who is this season’s Bachelor and the former boyfriend of U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, opened up about his second-degree experience with sexual assault survivors.

For a little background, the former NFL player, 27, shared a tender moment with one of his female contestants on last week’s episode of “The Bachelor.” Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who is formerly Miss North Carolina, revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a college sophomore. (RELATED: Aly Raisman Suffers Gruesome Injury)

But this isn’t the first time Colton has dated a sexual assault survivor. Back in 2017, Underwood dated Aly Raisman, a sexual assault survivor of Olympic doctor Larry Nassar.

But Colton says he hasn’t spoken to her.

“No [I haven’t reached out],” Underwood said, per Page Six, adding, “The one thing that I will speak on is Caelynn and how powerful and how strong and brave she is.”

It’s not clear why Colton hasn’t reached out to Raisman, but it likely has something to do with him being a little busy. He’s currently involved in season 23 of ABC’s “Bachelor” and is trying to juggle over a dozen women on reality television.

Follow Jena on Twitter