Drink Your Liquor in Style With Over 40 Percent Off This Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

Looking for a classier (and easily accessible) way to show off your latest liquor tastes? This hand-blown elegant whiskey decanter dispenser is currently on sale for only $50, and is certain to help in terms of both function and style. Featuring an etched globe design and antique ship in the bottle, this Godinger piece is a perfect buy for your dining room, parlor or study.

Whiskey Decanter Globe Set with 2 Whisky Glasses – for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon, Vodka – 850ml – now on sale for 40 percent off

This whiskey decanter can hold up 850 ml and includes two 300 ml matching whiskey glasses that fit the aesthetic. Over 85% of customers have given this whiskey set 5 stars on Amazon, and everyone is raving at how the set is perfect for serving even non-whiskey favorites like Vodka and Tequila!

Godinger, the company that made this set has been specializing in hand-crafted silver, pewter, crystal, stainless, and alternative metals since 1973. At 43% off the normal $90 price-tag, this deal is a great way to acquire a classy and expensive conversation starter at a discounted price.

