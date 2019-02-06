Here’s What Kim Kardashian Admits About Writing The Forward For Commuted Inmate Alice Marie Johnson’s Book

Kim Kardashian admitted that her life’s been “forever changed” in response to writing the forward for commuted inmate Alice Marie Johnson’s upcoming book and movie about her journey to “freedom.”

“My life has forever changed because of Alice Marie Johnson. Her story is a gift that will now reach so many millions more through her book and film,” the 38-year-old reality television star shared in a statement to USA Today Wednesday.

“I hope Alice’s case is just the beginning of a movement to help those left behind,” she added. “I am invested in continuing to support Alice and this cause.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

The book titled, “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom,” will focus on Johnson’s journey from her time in prison to finally being freed last year after President Donald Trump commuted her sentence, thanks in large part to involvement of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star in her case.

The story is an “honest, faith-driven memoir” that also takes a “deep look into the systemic issue of mass incarceration,” per the publisher.

Johnson, who was invited by Trump and first lady Melania Trump as one of their guests Tuesday night at the president’s State of the Union Address, called the whole experience “incredible.”

“That was incredible, Harvey [Levin],” the freed prisoner explained to TMZ Wednesday. “I tried to hold back the tears just thinking about that at that time last year I was in federal prison. And thinking about all that Kim [Kardashian] did for me and for the president signing my petition, I couldn’t help it.”

Johnson had spent more than two decades behind bars for a non-violent drug offense before the president commuted her sentence.

“Alice’s story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in criminal sentencing — and the need to remedy this total injustice,” Trump shared during the SOTU. The House chamber gave her a standing ovation as Johnson wiped tears from her eyes. “Alice, thank you for reminding us that we always have the power to shape our own destiny.”

The book is due out May 21 from an imprint of HarpersCollins Publisher.