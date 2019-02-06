Lindsey Vonn Shares Photos Of Bruised Face Following Skiing Crash

Lindsey Vonn didn’t walk away from her Tuesday crash without some injuries.

The American-born skiing legend wiped out during the World Championships in Sweden in a pretty troubling crash. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

Well, her face took one hell of a beating. She posted a pair of photos of her injuries along with Laurenne Ross.

Ross has an extremely bruised butt and Vonn has a very visible injury around one of her eyes. Neither injury looks great at all, and that’s putting it lightly. (SLIDESHOW: 13 Times Lindsey Vonn Proved She’s One Of The Hottest Women Alive)

See, this is why people love Vonn so much. She got into a brutal crash, and is just posting about it on Instagram like it’s no big deal at all.

Her eye doesn’t look terrible right now, but I can guarantee you that will only darken as time goes on. Either way, I love how she’s not holding back one bit.

 

Vonn has one final race Sunday, and then her storied and epic skiing career will be over. Let’s all pray she doesn’t wipe out in that one too.

It’s been a hell of a ride and it’ll over be over in a few days.

