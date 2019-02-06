Meghan McCain Calls Trump ‘Pathetic’ Over President’s Remarks About Her Father’s Book

Meghan McCain said President Donald Trump continues to have an “obsession” with her father, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, that is “pathetic.”

McCain tweeted her disgust at remarks that Trump reportedly aimed at the sales figures for her father’s book, “The Restless Wave,” Tuesday afternoon at a luncheon the president hosted with select members of the national media.

The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling – even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union – the greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you. https://t.co/JLgHoZwCKD — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 6, 2019

The pre-State of the Union gathering was supposed to be an off the record affair, but The New York Times has quoted unnamed sources to suggest that Trump spent much of his lunchtime panning critics revisiting old grudges and saying McCain’s book “bombed.” (RELATED: John McCain Associate Gave Dossier To Buzzfeed)

While dissing Joe Biden as “dumb,” offering former Starbucks CEO Howard Schulz “not a shot” of winning the president as an Independent candidate and describing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as “a nasty son of a bitch,” Trump remembered how McCain had foiled his efforts to repeal Obamacare by voting with the Democrats, a legacy that Trump holds in disdain. (RELATED: Trump Says His Gaffes Are Intentional But ‘When Biden Says Something Dumb, It’s Because He’s Dumb)

The president reminded his guests that McCain has another legacy.

By the way,” Trump said, according to The Times, “he wrote a book and the book bombed.”

Follow David on Twitter