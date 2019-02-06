Meghan McCain Calls Trump ‘Pathetic’ Over President’s Remarks About Her Father’s Book

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Meghan McCain said President Donald Trump continues to have an “obsession” with her father, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, that is “pathetic.”

McCain tweeted her disgust at remarks that Trump reportedly aimed at the sales figures for her father’s book, “The Restless Wave,” Tuesday afternoon at a luncheon the president hosted with select members of the national media.

Meghan McCain appears on "The View," 1/14/2019/Screen Shot

The pre-State of the Union gathering was supposed to be an off the record affair, but The New York Times has quoted unnamed sources to suggest that Trump spent much of his lunchtime panning critics revisiting old grudges and saying McCain’s book “bombed.” (RELATED: John McCain Associate Gave Dossier To Buzzfeed)

While dissing Joe Biden as “dumb,” offering former Starbucks CEO Howard Schulz “not a shot” of winning the president as an Independent candidate and describing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as “a nasty son of a bitch,” Trump remembered how McCain had foiled his efforts to repeal Obamacare by voting with the Democrats, a legacy that Trump holds in disdain. (RELATED: Trump Says His Gaffes Are Intentional But ‘When Biden Says Something Dumb, It’s Because He’s Dumb)

Sen. John McCain arrives for work on Capitol Hill hours after voting NO on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill, on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The president reminded his guests that McCain has another legacy.

By the way,” Trump said, according to The Times,  “he wrote a book and the book bombed.”

