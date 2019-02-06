Meghan Markle’s Inner Circle Opens Up About What Life’s Really Like For The Royal

Meghan Markle’s inner circle opened up for the first time about what life’s really like for the newest member of the royal family and shared that it’s different from what people think.

"Meg [Markle] has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," a former costar of the Duchess of Sussex shared with People magazine Wednesday. "We [the group of friends in Markle's inner circle] worry about what this is doing to her and the baby."

"It's wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they're pregnant," the friend added.

“We’ve all been to their [Nottingham] cottage,”explained another friend. “It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.”

One friend from Los Angeles talked about visiting her friend at the cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace and how it was just like it has always been between the two and that Markle hasn’t changed since her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

“We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work,” the person shared. “In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house.”

“It was our time. She made the most lovely meals,” she added. “She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.”

The former co-star added, “When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that’s Meg. That’s how she crouches down with our kids at home. That’s how she plays with them. That’s how she engages with people and how she always has.”

“If I’m thrown some kind of curveball, I always think, ‘I gotta talk to Meg,'” a former colleague explained. “We talk daily. And the first thing out of her mouth is, ‘How are the kids? How are you?’ I’m not even allowed to ask about her until she finds out about me.”

Another long-time friend wanted to dispel the rumors about Markle’s relationship with her father, half-sister, Samantha and half-brother, Thomas Jr.

“They have been made to appear as siblings who had this falling out, and that’s not the truth at all,” the friend shared. “They were not a part of her life.”

And as far as those reports that the former “Suits” actress’ father, Thomas Markle, has been unable to speak to his daughter, the close friend shared it’s just not true.

“He knows how to get in touch with her,” the long-time confidant said. “He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful.”