Celebrate Ashton Kutcher’s Birthday With The Best Photos Of Mila Kunis

Today, Feb. 7, is Ashton Kutcher’s birthday.

And in honor of the famous actor’s birthday, we’re going to celebrate by taking a look back at some of Mila Kunis’ best photos. (RELATED: Mila Kunis Talks About ‘Stress’ Caused By Tabloid Rumors, Divorce, In Tabloids)

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015, but their story goes way back. The two were stars in the hit sitcom “That 70s Show,” and their characters’ relationship developed as the series gained more success. In 2017, Kutcher revealed on the “Howard Stern Show” that he was actually Mila Kunis’ first kiss.

“It was really awkward because I’m like a 19-year-old kid,” he explained. “She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was okay.” (RELATED: Celebrate Mila Kunis’ Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet)

But four years of marriage and two kids later, the two seem to have lost all traces of awkwardness. Check out some of the best photos of Mila Kunis online.