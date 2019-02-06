‘He’s Going To Get It Done’ — Mick Mulvaney Outlines Strategy To Get Wall Built

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Wednesday discussed ways the Trump administration can get the president’s proposed border wall completed absent specific congressional funding.

Appearing on Fox News' "Hannity," Mulvaney responded strongly to a question from host Sean Hannity about "options" for getting the wall built by saying, "He's going to get it done."

“We would love to work with Congress to do that,” said Mulvaney. “That’s the right way to do it. It’s the easiest way to do it. It’s the fastest way to do it. But if Congress won’t participate or won’t go along, we’ll figure out a way to do it with executive authority. And let’s be clear about this: legal executive authority. This is not a circumstance where the president [is] overstepping his bounds.”

Hannity noted that Democrats would simply "go judge shopping" before asking if there was a way to "expedite" the case right to the Supreme Court.

“There’s a couple of different ways we can do it and we’re looking at all of them,” said Mulvaney. “Find the money that we can spend with the lowest threat of litigation and then move from that pot of money to the next pot that maybe brings a little bit of more threat of litigation and then go through the budget like that.”

The acting chief of staff told Hannity that Trump had asked them “eight months ago to start looking for every pot of money we could find.”

“We have legal access to substantially more a than $5.7 billion,” Mulvaney told Hannity.

