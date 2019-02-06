Newest Batch Of Emojis Emphasize Diversity, Accessibility

Your first name

The latest batch of emojis will emphasize diversity and accessibility, according to a new report.

The new line of caricatures, known as Emoji 12, were teased Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. (RELATED: Buckle Up! Because Gender Neutral Emojis Are Here In A Big Way)

New emojis approved in #emoji12 will come to operating systems (iOS, Android, Windows), apps (WhatsApp) and web platforms (Twitter, Facebook) throughout 2019. Appearance and release dates will vary by platform vendor. pic.twitter.com/PtCKuf2URY — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019

Some of the emojis include gender neutral couples holding hands, mixed race couples, seeing eye dogs, wheelchairs, deaf individuals, blind individuals, orangutans, and oysters.

230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj pic.twitter.com/GKGJvS1dJf — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019

Approved in #emoji12: Mixed Skin Tone Support for Men Holding Hands () pic.twitter.com/APoF9en9Em — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) February 6, 2019

It’s not clear exactly when the newest emojis will be released, however, they are expected to hit most mobile operating systems sometime in 2019.

