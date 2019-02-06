Newest Batch Of Emojis Emphasize Diversity, Accessibility

Jena Greene | Reporter

The latest batch of emojis will emphasize diversity and accessibility, according to a new report.

The new line of caricatures, known as Emoji 12, were teased Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. (RELATED: Buckle Up! Because Gender Neutral Emojis Are Here In A Big Way)

Some of the emojis include gender neutral couples holding hands, mixed race couples, seeing eye dogs, wheelchairs, deaf individuals, blind individuals, orangutans, and oysters.

It’s not clear exactly when the newest emojis will be released, however, they are expected to hit most mobile operating systems sometime in 2019.

