Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell Was Contacted By Six NFL Teams

Several NFL teams apparently took a hard look at Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell.

According to USA Today, six different NFL teams reached to the ISU coach, but it’s not known which teams exactly contacted Campbell, other than the Jets. (RELATED: Patriots Beat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram Coach Campbell agrees to contract extension through 2024. #WinInTheDark A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Dec 9, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

This is kind of interesting. I wonder if NFL teams cooled on him or if Campbell just didn’t want to go the next level.

Not that I have anything necessarily against ISU, but I’m not sure why you’d choose to coach at a mid-level Big 12 program over the pros. That doesn’t exactly make a ton of sense. (RELATED: New York Jets Request To Interview Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell)

I’m sure coaching the Cyclones isn’t too bad, but it’s just not the NFL. That’s a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:59am PST

If Campbell is getting these kinds of looks from the NFL, you’d almost have to imagine a college powerhouse will come along sooner or later.

If he’s truly this hot of a commodity, I just don’t see him sticking around in Ames, Iowa for very long. Eventually, the money just gets too good to pass up.

Everybody has a price, and somebody will eventually find his.