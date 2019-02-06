Nick Cannon Has Some Expert Dating Advice To Pete Davidson

Nick Cannon offered some words of wisdom for fellow comedian Pete Davidson during Wednesday’s taping of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Cannon, who is filling in for Willians while she deals with a medical condition, discussed Pete Davidson’s dating life and his seeming affinity for older women. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television, Then Finishes The Show)

For background, Davidson has been spotted twice publicly with 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale, who is 10 years his senior. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving The Golden Globes With This Famous Actress)

“I’m gonna take credit for it,” Cannon said of the budding relationship. “I’m the one that told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that, ‘Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman know what she wants. She don’t play no games! She’s serious… That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older.'”

Cannon then referenced Davidson’s whirlwind romance with 25-year-old pop star Ariana Grande, which ended late last year.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

“They [sic] getting Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi rest … I’m joking, but that is Ariana Grande’s hand,” he said. “And I think that’s after she even tried to fix it. That’s some young girl stuff.”

For what it’s worth, Beckinsale’s daughter is 19 years old, just six years younger than Davidson.

