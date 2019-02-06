Former NYT Executive Editor Allegedly Plagiarized Several Portions Of New Book

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Multiple sources alleged on Wednesday that former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson violated journalistic ethics by plagiarizing their work in parts of her new book, “Merchants of Truth.”

Vice News Tonight correspondent Michael Moynihan tweeted out a thread that included several “plagiarized passages.” It began by noting that Abramson had been forced to correct an error about fellow Vice correspondent Arielle Duhaime-Ross several weeks prior.

Then, Moynihan went to work. (RELATED: Watch The Look On Former NYT Editor’s Face When News Breaks On Live TV That She Allegedly Plagiarized)

He ended by claiming there are “plenty more.”

Later Wednesday night, author and journalist Ian Frisch claimed Abramson plagiarized him “seven times.”

“Shame on you, Jill. Shame on you,” Frisch wrote.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum confronted Abramson about the allegations Wednesday night, to which Abramson responded, “I certainly didn’t plagiarize in my book. There are 70 pages of footnotes showing, you know, where I got the information.”

When asked if it could have been a “footnote issue,” Abramson replied, “No, I don’t think it’s an issue at all.” Abramson maintained that she stayed behind her work “100 percent.”

Tags : jill abramson new york times plagiarism
