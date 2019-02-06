Pelosi Warns Trump Against ‘Threats’ In Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that President Donald Trump “should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”

Her warning comes after Trump mentioned “ridiculous, partisan investigations” that could harm the economy during his Tuesday State of the Union speech, which Pelosi characterized as a threat to Democrats.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous, partisan investigations,” Trump said. (RELATED: Choosing Greatness: Trump Delivers Second State Of The Union Address)

“That was a threat. Presidents should not bring threats to the floor of the House,” Pelosi told reporters, according to USA Today.

In reference to what specifically Trump was threatening, Pelosi said Trump “wasn’t going to cooperate unless we didn’t exercise our constitutional responsibility to oversight.” (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Trump’s Request To Ban Late-Term Abortion ‘Really Quite A Sad Thing’)

“It was an all-out threat. But you know what? It was a speech, it’s a presentation, it’s a performance,” she said.