Rams Running Back Todd Gurley Won’t Have Knee Surgery

Rams superstar running back Todd Gurley won’t be having surgery in the offseason.

Gurley struggled with a knee injury late in the season, and it appeared that he was never really 100 percent at any point in the playoffs. He only got 10 carries in his Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. Whether that was because of the game plan or not being at 100 percent, we might never know. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

What we do know for sure is that there is no plan right now to get him surgery, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“We haven’t talked about any of those things right now. I’ll get a chance to sit down with [senior director of sports medicine and performance] Reggie [Scott], and we’ll discuss that. But as far as I’m concerned and as far as I know, that isn’t the case where we’re planning to do anything like that,” McVay told the media Tuesday afternoon when discussing a potential surgery, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Patriots B eat The Rams In The Super Bowl)

I guess this is some good news for the Rams and their fanbase. Let’s just hope that Gurley is actually able to get back to 100 percent one way or another.

Los Angeles just isn’t the same team when he’s not at the top of his game. There is an obvious and significant drop in play, which is to be expected. Nobody gets better when their star running back isn’t playing well or healthy.

When he’s on, Gurley is pretty much unstoppable. Let’s hope we get a lot of that next season because he is a ton of fun to watch.

