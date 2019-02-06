GOP Rep Sean Duffy Calls Out Democratic Pastors For Siding With Liberals On Abortion

Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin criticized Democratic pastors for siding with liberals on the issue of abortion following President Donald Trump’s State of The Union address Tuesday.

“If I can just join in, I think there’s no more noble cause than to fight for the most defenseless that we have in our society, which are newborn babies or babies in the womb,” Duffy said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.” (RELATED: Man With Down Syndrome Gives Speech About The Value Of Life — Goes Viral)

“And again, we believe in life at conception. We’re talking about late-term abortion that Democrats are now supportive of. And, again, I agree, it was a disheartening moment. But it shows how far and extreme the Democrats have gotten where they are proponents of infanticide? And what’s also disheartening too, there’s a lot of pastors in the Democrat Party. A lot of pastors who are people of faith, who then say ‘we’re going to support these kind of issues.’ Unbelievable.”

WATCH:

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said Democrats didn’t understand the impact abortion could have on the electorate and highlighted Democratic Govs. Ralph Northam of Virginia and Andrew Cuomo of New York as prime examples.

“Sean, I just don’t think they understand. They didn’t know what they were getting into,” Kilmeade replied. “They thought they could just say ‘I never heard that,’ we’ll get over that. But this is now a major issue in 2020: late-term or fourth-term abortion. And it’s not someone’s opinion. It is on tape with the governor of Virginia and there are high fives from the governor of New York.”

Trump called on Congress to ban the practice of late-term abortions during his Tuesday State of The Union Address, saying:

To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God.

