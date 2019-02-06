Warren Won’t Say If She Listed Herself As ‘American Indian’ On Other Documents

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not deny that there could be other documents where she self-identified as “American Indian” while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Her conversation with reporters comes a day after The Washington Post obtained a form that Warren filled out in April 1986 for a legal license in Texas shows she identified herself as “American Indian.”

“Are there any more documents or any more forms like this out there that you have listed yourself as that could come out?” a reporter asked.

Warren answered, “Look, this is who I grew up believing with my brothers, this is our family’s story and it’s all consistent from that point in time, but as I said, it’s important to note I’m not a tribal citizen and I should have been more mindful of the distinction with tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty and that is why I apologized to Chief Baker and why I’ve made a very public apology.”

“Could there be other documents out there with you self-identifying as American Indian?” another reporter added.

“So all I know is during this time period, this is consistent with what I did because it was based on my understanding from my family’s stories but family stories are not the same as tribal citizenship and this is why I have apologized both to Chief Baker who was very gracious about it and have apologized publicly,” Warren responded. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Quietly Apologizes To Native Americans For DNA Test)

Warren, who has earned the nickname “Pocahontas” from President Donald Trump, also identified as Native American for decades.

In an attempt to silence critics, Warren took a DNA test in October, which showed that she was 1/1024th Native American. She has since apologized for taking the test and acknowledged that she is not a person of color in a commencement address in December.

