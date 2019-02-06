‘World War Z’ Sequel Shelved Due To Budgetary Issues

Fans waiting for the “World War Z” sequel won’t be getting it anytime soon.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Wednesday:

The sequel, with David Fincher in the director’s seat, was on its way to a spring or early summer start of production in Atlanta. Paramount and producers at Pitt’s Plan B shingle began making calls to the crew on Wednesday morning. Sources say that budgetary issues came to a head but it is unclear how or how long the issues have been brewing. Also unclear is whether the project will go back into development or if it is being shelved indefinitely.

I sure was having a good day up until the moment I read this terrible news. It got shelved! Are you kidding me? (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The first one was awesome. It was all about blowing away zombies. What’s not to love? Now, let me clarify that I never read the book. That’s probably why I loved it, but it doesn’t really matter. The point is that I’ve been waiting for the sequel to the 2013 hit, and now the fate of the film sounds really bad.

How could the sequel get screwed up so badly? According to the same THR report, the first one made over $500 million. Getting a sequel of the Brad Pitt film should have been insanely easy.

Yet, here we are, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming anytime soon.

What an absolute disaster on every single level. I hope the idiots running the show are happy with themselves.

They deprived loyal moviegoers the opportunity to see a sequel anytime soon. Congrats on ruining our day. I hope they’re all happy.

