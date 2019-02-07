Here’s What Ariana Grande Has To Say About Pete Davidson Dating Someone 20 Years Older Than Him

Your first name

Ariana Grande isn’t too worried about Pete Davidson dating one of the most famous actresses on the planet.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, who got engaged to Davidson in June, told TMZ paparazzi that she’s actually happy for her former fiancé. (RELATED: Huge Detail Proves That Ariana Grande Totally Won Her Breakup With Pete Davidson)

As she was leaving Westwood One Radio Networks just outside of Los Angeles, Grande told reporters she thought Pete Davidson and his new love interest, Kate Beckinsale, were “so cute.”

Davidson, 25, has been spotted publicly twice with Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior. Most recently, the two were seen exiting a comedy club in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande has not been spotted with any man publicly yet, but it sounds like she’s moving on from her breakup just fine.

