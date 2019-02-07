Baseball Legend Frank Robinson Dies At 83

Legendary former MLB player and manager Frank Robinson passed away at the age of 83.

Robinson starred in the major leagues for two decades, and later became the first black manager in the history of the MLB. He died of bone cancer Thursday. (RELATED: Jackie Robinson Broke The Color Barrier. He Would Have Been 100 Years Old)

We mourn the loss of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Frank Robinson. #Frank20 pic.twitter.com/4yy4lV2U4N — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019



A legendary outfielder, Robinson played for five teams and managed four during his half-a-century in the league. During the course of his legendary career, Robinson was selected for 14 All-Star games, won two regular season MVP awards and was named the MVP of the 1966 World Series for the Baltimore Orioles.

Robinson also led the Orioles to another World Series title in 1970. His iconic number 20 is retired in four different ballparks.

We are saddened by the loss of Frank Robinson, a Hall of Famer, 2-time MVP and MLB’s first African-American manager. He was 83. pic.twitter.com/tYDZGMWAfd — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was one of the greatest players and managers of all time. May he rest in peace.

