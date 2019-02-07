Bob Stoops Officially Introduced As The Head Coach Of XFL Team In Dallas

Bob Stoops was officially introduced as the head coach of the XFL team in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Allow Bob Stoops to re-introduce himself. @XFLDallas has a head coach and general manager.#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/5OVwgAFXGh — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2019

Meet our new head coach and general manager: Bob Stoops. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/t8u0Q1b8hk — XFL Dallas (@XFLDallas) February 7, 2019

There it is folks! Stoops is officially back in the sidelines, and will be coaching in the XFL when it launches in early 2020. Contract details haven’t been released yet, but I bet they’re paying a fortune.

Who the hell would have guessed that he’d retire from Oklahoma and end up at the XFL? My friends, the world of football is a very strange place.

That much I can tell you for sure. I never would have guessed this series of event would play out.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announces the hiring of the head coach and general manager of the @XFLDallas team. https://t.co/CGf2aQLaiD — XFL (@xfl2020) February 7, 2019

This is such a great get for the XFL. It gives the league immediate credibility. Stoops is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game. (RELATED: Bob Stoops Expected To Be The Head Coach Of XFL Team In Dallas)

Putting him on an XFL sideline makes the league a power player from a coaching perspective on day one.

I can’t wait to see what the Sooners legend does in Dallas.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter