Britney Spears’ Sister Celebrates ‘Miracle Anniversary’ Of Daughter’s Life-Threatening Accident

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, celebrated the “miracle anniversary” of her daughter’s life-threatening accident two years earlier when the ATV she was riding in flipped over into a pond.

“February 5th. Miracle Anniversary,” the 27-year-old singer and actress captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a pair of snaps of what looks to be her daughter’s hospital bed from 2017. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Best All-Time Performance Moments [SLIDESHOW])

“We will ever [sic] let this day pass without acknowledging the mercy God showed us, and thanking each one of you who prayed for us during this time,” she added. “Again, thank y’all. God is so good.” (RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off Some Wild Dance Moves At Home)

As previously reported, the “Womanizer” singer asked for prayers and “all the wishes” from her fans for her then-8-year-old niece, Maddie Briann Aldridge, who had been involved in an accident on their property in Kentwood, Louisiana, when the vehicle she was riding in crashed and flipped over, submerging her underwater for several minutes.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Paramedics arrived at the scene and she was airlifted to the hospital where she remained for five days before being released to go home.

After it was all over, the “Toxic” hitmaker thanked fans for all the prayers.

“So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today … it’s truly a miracle,” the elder Spears wrote on Instagram. “Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”