Chris Pratt Explains Why He Was Nervous To Ask Arnold Schwarzenegger This Question

Chris Pratt was nervous to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The “Jurassic World” actor, 39, told Extra TV recently that he was nervous to ask the Californian patriarch for permission to marry his daughter, even though it was the right thing to do. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram Pantsuit ✔️ A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on Feb 6, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

“Well, you know, I think any person who appreciates a tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage,” he said. “It’s inevitably going to be something that makes you a little nervous, but that’s sort of the beauty of it, you know?”

Schwarzenegger obviously gave him his blessing, and the two got engaged last month.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote in an Instagram announcement of their engagement in January.

A wedding date has yet to be set.

